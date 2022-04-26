New Game American Arcadia In Development For PC And Consoles

The developers behind the hit mystery title Call of the Sea have today revealed their new game that’s currently in development. American Arcadia will be the next game from Out Of The Blue and takes a look at a similar concept to The Truman Show while giving it a 70’s vibe along the way.

Players will take on the role of Trevor Hills, an apparently ordinary man living in the retro-futuristic world of Arcadia. However all is not as it seems, and it’s up to players to help Trevor escape the lie that is his seemingly perfect life, preferably without getting him killed in the process.

The game’s announcement also came with a reveal trailer, which you can check out in full right here.

The gameplay in American Arcadia looks set to be pretty interesting, as it features a combination of two different perspectives. There’s a balance between being a 2.5D side-scrolling platformer as well as being able to experience things in a fully 3D first-person gameplay format, with hacking, exploration, stealth elements and puzzles.

Additionally, the game features some pretty impressive voice talent in the forms of Yuri Lowenthal (Spider-Man, Prince of Persia, Call of the Sea), Krizia Bajos (Cyberpunk 2077, League of Legends) and Cissy Jones (Firewatch, Life is Strange, Call of the Sea). It’s available to wishlist on Steam right now, if you’re keen to stay in the loop about its release.

American Arcadia is currently in development and as yet, there’s no word on a release date. However, the game is one of a number of games that will be featured in June’s Tribeca Games Festival. It will also be one of the games listed to have a playable demo too, so presumably, we will find out much more about it come the summer. For now, you can find out more details about this quirky looking new adventure over on the official American Arcadia website.

Source