Online Services For Old Ubisoft Games Comes to an End

Ubisoft has been in the news quite a lot recently, but this time it’s for something a little bit different. The French developers have ended the online services for 90 of its games, that’s an awfully large number, but these aren’t any of their new titles, so don’t be alarmed because all these 90 titles are from a considerably older catalog of games.

Even so, we’re sure you must be wondering which games are facing the online chopping block? We are talking about games like Scrabble 2007, and Far Cry for PC, as well as Splinter Cell: Double Agent for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360, Tom Clancy’s EndWar (also for PC, PS3, and Xbox 360), and Watch Dogs Companion for Android and iOS. Now that you’ve seen some of the games in question you can let out a sigh of relief, but don’t be too confident just yet as the full listing of games here might just include some heart-breaking news for you.

All you dancing fans can breathe now as well because Xbox 360’s Just Dance 3 will still have all its offline features, so you are still able to dance around your bedroom without a care in the world – it’s the little things that matter, isn’t it? In addition to this news, Ubisoft has also revealed that the “in-game news and player statistics have also been disabled for each of the games mentioned on the list.”

And all those games that previously used Ubisoft connect services will now see the “units and challenges” being disabled as well. Ubisoft has also confirmed that rewards can still be unlocked, but you will not be able to receive them in-game. That’s a lot to absorb we know, but it’s just the natural progression of time that slowly steals all of that nostalgic fun from us.

But alas, it isn’t all bad news – who would have thought that? Not all games will be losing their online support across all the available platforms, we’ll use the great Rayman Origins as an example; this game will only be losing its online servers on PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360, but the other platforms have not been affected as of yet. So, at least that is something to cling to, regardless of how small it is.

Source