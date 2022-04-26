You Can Play A 40 Minute Demo Of A Plague Tale: Requiem At Tribeca Games Festival

As part of the Tribeca Games Festival on June 11th, players will be able to try out a 40-minute demo of A Plague Tale: Requiem. What’s more, the demo can apparently be played from home. In a tweet shared by user Okami Games earlier today, it’s been revealed that the demo will be available to play on the first day of the festival for those lucky enough to get a ticket.

In order to take part in the demos, interested parties will need to wait until ticket sales go live on May 2nd and then make sure they’ve booked a timeslot to play the demo. They will be played over Parsec, meaning that those eligible to take part don’t actually need to be in attendance at the festival to test out the game demo.

In addition, the Tribeca Games Festival website has listed in full all of the games that can be tried out as part of the festival’s showcase in New York City from June 11th-19th. They’re detailed as follows below.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

American Arcadia

As Dusk Falls

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

Immortality

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

The Cub

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Anyone interested in testing out some of these upcoming games will need to keep their eyes on the Tribeca Games Festival website over the next week or so and ensure they’re ready to apply for tickets on May 2nd.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is one of the most anticipated games of the year and is expected to release for consoles and PC later in 2022. As the follow-up to 2019’s hit game A Plague Tale: Innocence, the sequel will revisit protagonist Amicia and her brother Hugo on a new journey as they struggle to survive the brutal and gorgeous world they’re thrust into. Anyone who manages to get their hands on the demo for this one will be pretty lucky indeed.

