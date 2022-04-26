Nintendo Officially Delays Super Mario Movie

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 26, 2022

The history of video game movies is both very long and very…divisive. Mainly because you can honestly say that Hollywood has tried to make things work in that realm by making video game movies rather abundantly. Even bringing forth A-list talent to try and get the films “over” with fans. But more times than not, they’ve failed. Including with the infamous live-action Mario movie which is still mocked to this day. But, with the Super Mario Movie that is coming from the animation studio Illumination, things may be coming off a stronger foot.

However, as you can see in the tweet above, the movie is going through yet another delay. Shigeru Miyamoto (the creator of Mario) “Hijacked” the Twitter handle to deliver the message himself that the game is going to be delayed. Not exactly something that fans are going to be happy about, but Miyamoto seems to think that the delay will help the movie and so thus…it might be for the best.

The irony of the Super Mario Movie is many fold, not the least of which is because of the voice cast which has been met with…mixed results from fans. Mainly because of Chris Pratt being cast as the voice of Mario, and many aren’t sure he can pull it off. Other members of the case (like Jack Black as Bowser) do seem like a fair fit, while others (such as Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach) seems more like an “A-List pick” rather than a “good fit” for the character. But only time will tell at this point.

Also, the plot of the movie hasn’t really been talked about, and one has to wonder if it’s going to be a basic “Mario saves Peach” kind of deal, or if it’s something that’ll encompass the entire Mario kingdom and beyond due to Donkey Kong and others being in it.

We’ll find out in 2023!

