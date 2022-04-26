Harley Quinn Season 3 Will Have Many “Brilliant Guest Stars”

Harley Quinn Season 3 is set to arrive this Summer on HBO Max, and fans have been waiting two years for this to happen so they are very much excited for more insight into what might happen in the anticipated season. Thankfully, Kaley Cuoco was able to shed some light on the subject, and one of the things that she was more than happy to talk about was not just the comedy that will be “on point” in this season, but the special voices that you’ll be hearing.

Because if you recall, the team behind Harley Quinn have brought forth an all-star roster to show off the characters that they have in the series, even bringing back a former Batman (animated version to be clear) to help give things a definitive feel. And in this season, Cuoco states that some “brilliant” guest stars will be coming. Some of which has already been confirmed like with James Gunn playing himself, and a certain What We Do In The Shadows star playing Nightwing.

But of course, fans are also curious about what is going on with Harley and Ivy…

“They are living life, loving each other, fighting…” Cuoco said. “Their relationship is the main focal point of this season, and it’s hilarious and actually really, really sweet.”

That’s good because typically (including with certain other HBO Max featuring DC Comics characters…) they don’t allow relationships to just happen and be good. But here? It appears that fans will get to see the two just love on one another and see where it goes, and that’s very appealing.

The overall plot of Harley Quinn Season 3 hasn’t been revealed yet, but the teaser indicates that Harley, Ivy, and their friends are going to try and make everything even better for one another, and the “Eat, Bang, Kill Tour” will no doubt be fun to watch.

Source: TV Line