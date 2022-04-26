New Doctor Strange Clip Confirms Big Plot Point For Sequel

In 10 days…nothing will prepare you for the truth. 🤯 Experience Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness only in theaters May 6. Get Tickets: https://t.co/VoGdr7T8HN pic.twitter.com/v0LoVn5vCY — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) April 26, 2022

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness is only 10 days away from release, and to say that fans are excited about this would be a massive understatement. Because the film is going to embrace the Marvel Multiverse in a way that could, and likely will, profoundly change all that is going to happen Marvel’s Phase 4, and just in who might show up in the MCU in the future. Given the grand scale of it all, many have wondered, and guessed, who might show up. And in a new teaser, a confirmed super group is going to make its debut.

In the Super Bowl trailer for the film, the movie teased that Professor Xavier of the X-Men (played naturally by Patrick Stewart) was going to be in the movie. And then, a “throne room” of sorts was shown, and it seemed to indicate that Illuminati were going to make an appearance. In the “10 Days” teaser, Baron Mordo does indeed say their name and tells Strange that they will see him now.

For those that don’t know, the Illuminati are a group in the Marvel-616 universe (aka the main universe) that were brought together to try and deal with the biggest threats before they actually happened. It is typically comprised of the brightest minds of the planet, which at one time was not just Xavier, but Strange, Mister Fantastic, Captain America, Black Panther, Hank Pym, Black Bolt, and more.

This time around, it seems the group is being used to potential watch over the Multiverse in their own way (maybe not unlike the TVA in Loki), and they have a “truth” that they are going to have to tell Stephen at some point in the film.

Who else is on the council of the Illuminati? We’ll just have to wait for Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness to arrive on May 6th to find out.

Source: Twitter