Halo Infinite Co-Op Pushed to August, Forge Beta to September

Launched in December 2021, Halo Infinite wasn’t met with the fanfare most expected. Missing many classic features of a Halo title, the first-person shooter also put far too much emphasis on microtransactions, leaving many fans feeling cheated. Earlier this month, 343 Industries community director Brian Jarrard acknowledged player frustrations, noting that it would take time to correct the many issues pointed out by the playerbase.

Season 2 of Halo Infinite is still slated to release on May 3, but in a new roadmap posted to the official Halo website, 343 announced that certain updates would be postponed to prioritize the health of the dev team.

“As we continue to improve and ramp up, please understand that all of us at 343 are fully committed to making Halo Infinite the best Halo experience ever,” writes Head of Creative Joseph Staten.

The online co-op campaign is now scheduled for an August release, while the open beta of Halo Infinite‘s Forge mode is now projected to release in September. Both of these much-anticipated updates were initially scheduled to release in May, so the playerbase is understandably upset.

“This roadmap reflects the same studio priorities that we shared back in March with a “priority zero” of team health and getting ourselves into a sustainable development rhythm so that we can deliver great experiences to all of you while maintaining a healthy work/life balance,” the post reads.

The upcoming Season 2 update will include new maps and new modes, along with new armor customization options. A new Battle Pass will offer up some impressive rewards, and players can look forward to new “multiplayer narrative events.”

“In summary: we are committed to delivering more content faster; we will accelerate while prioritizing team health; you can expect QoL improvements during Seasons via Drop Pods—and you can expect more regular roadmap updates as our plans snap into sharper focus.”

Halo Infinite is available to play on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Source