Johnny Depp Almost Helped Write Pirates 6

When it comes to Pirates of the Caribbean, it’s known for many things, including the modern-day rise of Johnny Depp (who was of course Captain Jack Sparrow) and showcasing how a franchise can be extended FAR beyond what it needs to be for no good reason at all. Five movies was far too long in the eyes of many, and then, when the Depp accusations started to fly, he was off the franchise for good, with no one knowing what would happen next.

According to Depp at the trial, he couldn’t understand all that was happening with Disney letting him go like they did. But he also gave an indication as to what was ALMOST about to happen:

“I didn’t quite understand how after that long relationship and quite a successful relationship, certainly for Disney, that suddenly I was guilty until proven innocent… I, in fact, had been approached to take part in writing Pirates 6… my feeling was that these characters should be able to have their proper goodbye, as it were. A franchise can only last for so long, and there’s a way to end a franchise like that. And I thought that the characters deserved… to end their franchise on a very good note. I planned on continuing until it was time to stop.”

Not what you were expecting, right? But it’s apparently true. What’s more, Depp said that he would NOT return to the Pirates franchise if asked once he (believes at least) gets cleared. Another surprising element.

As for what may happen with Pirates next, there’s allegedly an all-women Pirates film being planned with Margot Robbie as the leader. But, given how tied Johnny Depp is to all of this, and the potential ramifications of the case that’s still going on…you have to wonder if that’s true at all.

We’ll just have to see, Savvy?

Source: CBS News