Ubisoft Game Delays Threaten Future of Popular Titles

We hope you’re ready because there are going to be some Ubisoft game delays whether you like it or not. The new Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Ghost Recon games are supposedly a lot further away than Ubisoft had originally planned. The report came in today that the world-renowned game company is readying itself for a potential buyout. Now, not much is known as of yet, apart from the fact Ubisoft has struggled with some internal problems for quite a while, and it is believed that the developers have generated a lot of interest from a variety of equity firms.

The Assassins Creed game that was being spoken about was a Valhalla expansion game featuring Basim, thus making it a standalone game. What we do know about Ubisoft is that other than some rumors, they don’t currently have any plans for exciting new titles, which is where this Valhalla expansion game would have fitted in nicely, a stop-gap game if you will.

This AC news is just a running trend though because reports are suggesting that the same fate will be put upon Far Cry and Ghost Recon’s next installments, two more series that are nowhere near reaching the finishing line, they haven’t made the start line yet. And not only that because the bad news just keeps on rearing its ugly head, as there are also whispers that say Beyond Good and Evil 2 is basically dead as it stands, with the game having apparently bled the company dry of money.

The French company is a giant in the industry, and yet the direction they are heading in is looking increasingly bleak. The once-proud Guillemot family is staring down the barrel of a gun, and it is seeming extremely likely that a sale is the only thing to do for the future of this company. On top of these financial woes, Ubisoft has also been hit by allegations involving nepotism, workplace misconduct, and sexual harassment, which lead to a mass exodus of the company’s working talent.

So, with all these internal problems mounting up, the Ubisoft game delays are to be expected, rightly taking a back seat, but let’s see what happens in the not too distant future.

