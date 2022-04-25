Overwatch 2 Beta Starts Tomorrow And Runs Until May 17th

The first Overwatch 2 Beta gets underway tomorrow and for those who have opted-in via the website, it’s officially time to get excited. According to a recently shared pre-launch update, the initial PVP Overwatch 2 Beta will get started at 11 AM PT, with the lucky players selected from the pool of applicants being delivered their beta invites throughout the day.

Blizzard has just provided some further information prior to the rollout of the Beta, to make sure those in with a chance of taking part are in the loop before tomorrow.

Let's break it down!#Overwatch2 PVP Beta

📆 April 26 @ 11am PT

✉️ Invites sent to select participants

🕚 Beta roll out begins



📆 April 27 @ 11am PT

🎉 OW Beta Bash Livestream

💜 Earn Beta Access via Twitch Drops



Obviously, it’s been advised that those willing to take part have already downloaded and installed Overwatch prior to the Overwatch 2 Beta getting started. This first test is open to PC players only, although Blizzard has confirmed in the pre-release update that it does plan to include console gamers in its future testing plans. PCs will need to meet the minimum specifications to run the game. These are detailed as follows.

Minimum specs (targeting 30fps):

Operating system: Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD Phenom™ X3 8650

Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon™ HD 7000 series

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB available hard drive space

It’s also been revealed that access to the Overwatch 2 Beta can be gained via Twitch Drops, by watching select Twitch streamers playing Overwatch 2 during specific timeframes tomorrow 10 AM- 6 PM PT). In order to be eligible for one of these Twitch Drops, you’ll need to have watched any of the participating channels for four hours, and your Battle.net account and Twitch accounts will need to be linked to be eligible. The list of eligible channels is available over at the Blizzard website.

There’s still time to opt-in before the beta invites start rolling out tomorrow morning. You can do so at the Overwatch 2 website, but be quick!

