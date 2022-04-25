Apex Legends Just Unveiled Its Next Hero

Apex Legends has just unveiled its latest addition to its hero roster. The upcoming 13th season of the popular shooter is due to launch on May 10th, and it seems that Respawn Entertainment has decided that the time is right to start building up excitement for the game’s new chapter.

In a new trailer revealed today to mark the upcoming launch of the game’s next season Apex Legends: Saviors, the latest legend to join the ranks is revealed to be a heavily-armoured, visor-wearing hero named Newcastle.

Armed with some pretty impressive robotic-looking armour and a trusty shield, Newcastle appears to epitomise the saviour theme in the trailer with some upfront tank-like tactics and defensive moves. You can watch the launch trailer in full right here to check out his gear and storyline twists for yourself.

Interestingly, it is also revealed in the trailer that new hero Newcastle is actually current legend Bangalore’s long lost (and previously presumed dead) brother, Jackson. Described as the Hero of Harris Valley, the newest playable character clearly has a lot of secrets to hide in terms of the game’s lore. While not much else is known about the character’s backstory as yet, we expect more on that to be revealed on April 28th, when the Stories From The Outlands ‘Hero Reveal’ video is set to launch online.

With the next season of Apex Legends fast approaching, it’ll be interesting to learn more about Newcastle in the coming days, as well as hopefully some further information on the game’s new, reworked Ranked system, which is meant to reward teamwork and skill, that’s set to come in Season 13. For now, you can check out the Apex Saviors website for teasers on what’s to come.

Apex Legends is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source