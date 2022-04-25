Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.13 Adds New Track, New Cars

Career mode also got some quality of life updates.

Nearly two months after its release, Gran Turismo 7 is seeing the addition of some new cars. The 1.13 update is officially live, bringing with it new rides, new tracks, and some much-appreciated quality of life updates for the game’s Career mode.

The first of the new cars to be added is the Suzuki Cappuccino, produced for only seven years during the 1990s. A roadster with a three-cylinder turbocharged 657cc engine, it may not be the fastest ride in the game, but it may come in handy for certain missions.

The second car is the Subaru BRZ S ’21, and the final addition is the Subaru BRZ GT300 ’21. These are each available for purchase from the Subaru section of Brand Central.

Three new World Circuits have also been added to the game. Players can now challenge the European Sunday Cup, the Japanese Clubman Cup, and the World Touring Car 800.

The 1.13 update comes in at 2.6 GB on PlayStation 5 and 4.6 GB on PlayStation 4.

Check out the full patch notes below:

MAIN FEATURES IMPLEMENTED

Cars

The following three new cars have been added: Subaru BRZ GT300 ’21 (purchasable at Brand Central) Subaru BRZ S ’21 (purchasable at Brand Central) Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) ’91 (purchasable from 26 April at the Used Cars dealership)



Tracks

Spa-Francorchamps 24h Layout has been added

World Circuits

The following three events have been added at Spa-Francorchamps: European Sunday Cup 500 Japanese Clubman Cup 550 World Touring Car 800



Scapes

The ‘Gassho-style Houses in Ainokura’ and ‘Cherry Blossoms at Night’ locations have been added to the featured section of Scapes

A slideshow option has been added to Auto-Demo

OTHER IMPROVEMENTS AND ADJUSTMENTS

Title Screen

‘Topic News’ is now shown in the center of the screen

Used Cars Dealership

A ‘New’ label is now displayed for new cars available to buy that day

The Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) ’91 will be on sale from 26 April as the ‘HOT’ car

Legend Cars Dealership

A ‘New Stock’ label is now displayed for new cars available to buy that day

Garage

‘Wide Body’ is now displayed on all cars in your garage that have been modified with a wide body

An engine start-up sound now plays when changing cars

Race Screen

For races with time limits, moved the remaining time display to the center of the screen and adjusted the design

Rival Cars (AI)

Adjusted the driving line of rival cars at the Nürburgring

Sport

It is now possible to enter some events by renting Event-Specified Cars, or with Garage Cars

Videos are now played before the Finals of the ‘Nations Cup’ and ‘Manufacturers Cup’

The following information is now displayed in the Event Screen displayed before each race: Tyre Wear Rate Fuel Consumption Rate Temperature Start Type Required Tyres (Only displayed if set) Required Pit Stop (Only displayed if set)

A racing etiquette video is now played when entering ‘Sport’ mode for the first time. This video introduces important driving recommendations for competing in races

Added a ‘Race Details’ screen. The following information can be checked from the ‘Race Details’ icon on the right of the race entry screen. Basic Information Qualifying Settings Race Settings Penalty Settings Driving Option Restrictions Regulations



Livery Editor

Added a ‘Default Decal Colour’ in ‘Editor Settings’. ‘White’ or ‘Newest Colour Used’ are now selectable and by selecting ‘Newest Colour Used’ the newest color that was last used will be selected

Replay

Added the option to filter by genre or artist when selecting a Music Replay song

For new replays, it is now possible to fast forward to the next lap

Car Settings

Fixed an issue wherein the name of a Settings Sheet would disappear

Fixed a Performance Points (PP) issue that would occur due to a Power Restrictor adjustment

Fixed an issue wherein Performance Points (PP) would not be added correctly if certain settings or operations were performed (the Performance Points may not calculate correctly in certain conditions such as if high-grip tires are added to some cars)

Car Behaviour

Adjusted the geometry calculations algorithm for the suspension. This has resulted in improved traction for rear-wheel-drive cars and lessened reactions to weight transfer

Adjusted the relationship between the controller inputs (Analogue stick, R2 button, Accelerator pedal on a steering wheel controller) and the position of the throttle

Adjusted the steering speed of the analog stick

Adjusted the force feedback in the following steering wheel controllers: Fanatec® Podium Fanatec® GT DD Pro Fanatec® GT DD Pro + BoostKit

Adjusted the brake pressure control for all four brakes when entering a corner. As a result, the braking distance is reduced in general

Settings (Controller Settings)

The strength of the trigger effect can now be adjusted from the Quick Menu displayed during a race, or from [Settings] > [Controller Settings] in the Pause Menu

‘Trigger effect 1P (Accelerator)’ and ‘Trigger effect 1P (Brakes)’ can both be set to ‘Off,’ ‘Weak’ or ‘Strong’

Changed the upper limit of the ‘Controller Steering Speed ​​Correction’ from 7 to 10 in [Settings] > [Controller Settings] > [Controller Steering Sensitivity] in the race Quick Menu, and Pause Menu

Settings (Sound Volume)

The following eight sound options can now be adjusted from [Settings] > [Sound Volume] in the race Quick Menu and Pause Menu: Race Sound Mode (Balanced BGM and Sound / Enhanced Sound / Race BGM Focus) Play Race BGM (On / Off) Race BGM (Volume) Race Sound Effects (Volume) Player Engine Noise (Volume) Transmission Noise (Volume) Tyre Squeals (Volume) Rivals Engine Noise (Volume)



GT Auto

Fixed an issue wherein it would be possible to perform an oil change on a car that didn’t require one

Cars

Fixed various issues with the following four cars: Honda Fit Hybrid ’14: the car’s body color would not be applied to some parts on the underside Jeep Willys MB ’45: the interior paint would not be applied when set Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition (FK8) ’20: the decal graphic would become distorted when the decal was added from [Custom Parts] > [Front] > [Type A] in the livery editor Ferrari 458 Italia ’09: the number decal would appear distorted when added to a car with a wide body modification.



Others

Various other issues have been addressed

Gran Turismo 7 was released on March 4 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

