Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.13 Adds New Track, New Cars

Nearly two months after its release, Gran Turismo 7 is seeing the addition of some new cars. The 1.13 update is officially live, bringing with it new rides, new tracks, and some much-appreciated quality of life updates for the game’s Career mode.
The first of the new cars to be added is the Suzuki Cappuccino, produced for only seven years during the 1990s. A roadster with a three-cylinder turbocharged 657cc engine, it may not be the fastest ride in the game, but it may come in handy for certain missions.
The second car is the Subaru BRZ S ’21, and the final addition is the Subaru BRZ GT300 ’21. These are each available for purchase from the Subaru section of Brand Central.
Three new World Circuits have also been added to the game. Players can now challenge the European Sunday Cup, the Japanese Clubman Cup, and the World Touring Car 800.
The 1.13 update comes in at 2.6 GB on PlayStation 5 and 4.6 GB on PlayStation 4.
Check out the full patch notes below:
MAIN FEATURES IMPLEMENTED
Cars
- The following three new cars have been added:
- Subaru BRZ GT300 ’21 (purchasable at Brand Central)
- Subaru BRZ S ’21 (purchasable at Brand Central)
- Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) ’91 (purchasable from 26 April at the Used Cars dealership)
Tracks
- Spa-Francorchamps 24h Layout has been added
World Circuits
- The following three events have been added at Spa-Francorchamps:
- European Sunday Cup 500
- Japanese Clubman Cup 550
- World Touring Car 800
Scapes
- The ‘Gassho-style Houses in Ainokura’ and ‘Cherry Blossoms at Night’ locations have been added to the featured section of Scapes
- A slideshow option has been added to Auto-Demo
OTHER IMPROVEMENTS AND ADJUSTMENTS
Title Screen
- ‘Topic News’ is now shown in the center of the screen
Used Cars Dealership
- A ‘New’ label is now displayed for new cars available to buy that day
- The Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) ’91 will be on sale from 26 April as the ‘HOT’ car
Legend Cars Dealership
- A ‘New Stock’ label is now displayed for new cars available to buy that day
Garage
- ‘Wide Body’ is now displayed on all cars in your garage that have been modified with a wide body
- An engine start-up sound now plays when changing cars
Race Screen
- For races with time limits, moved the remaining time display to the center of the screen and adjusted the design
Rival Cars (AI)
- Adjusted the driving line of rival cars at the Nürburgring
Sport
- It is now possible to enter some events by renting Event-Specified Cars, or with Garage Cars
- Videos are now played before the Finals of the ‘Nations Cup’ and ‘Manufacturers Cup’
- The following information is now displayed in the Event Screen displayed before each race:
- Tyre Wear Rate
- Fuel Consumption Rate
- Temperature
- Start Type
- Required Tyres (Only displayed if set)
- Required Pit Stop (Only displayed if set)
- A racing etiquette video is now played when entering ‘Sport’ mode for the first time. This video introduces important driving recommendations for competing in races
- Added a ‘Race Details’ screen. The following information can be checked from the ‘Race Details’ icon on the right of the race entry screen.
- Basic Information
- Qualifying Settings
- Race Settings
- Penalty Settings
- Driving Option Restrictions
- Regulations
Livery Editor
- Added a ‘Default Decal Colour’ in ‘Editor Settings’. ‘White’ or ‘Newest Colour Used’ are now selectable and by selecting ‘Newest Colour Used’ the newest color that was last used will be selected
Replay
- Added the option to filter by genre or artist when selecting a Music Replay song
- For new replays, it is now possible to fast forward to the next lap
Car Settings
- Fixed an issue wherein the name of a Settings Sheet would disappear
- Fixed a Performance Points (PP) issue that would occur due to a Power Restrictor adjustment
- Fixed an issue wherein Performance Points (PP) would not be added correctly if certain settings or operations were performed (the Performance Points may not calculate correctly in certain conditions such as if high-grip tires are added to some cars)
Car Behaviour
- Adjusted the geometry calculations algorithm for the suspension. This has resulted in improved traction for rear-wheel-drive cars and lessened reactions to weight transfer
- Adjusted the relationship between the controller inputs (Analogue stick, R2 button, Accelerator pedal on a steering wheel controller) and the position of the throttle
- Adjusted the steering speed of the analog stick
- Adjusted the force feedback in the following steering wheel controllers:
- Fanatec® Podium
- Fanatec® GT DD Pro
- Fanatec® GT DD Pro + BoostKit
- Adjusted the brake pressure control for all four brakes when entering a corner. As a result, the braking distance is reduced in general
Settings (Controller Settings)
- The strength of the trigger effect can now be adjusted from the Quick Menu displayed during a race, or from [Settings] > [Controller Settings] in the Pause Menu
- ‘Trigger effect 1P (Accelerator)’ and ‘Trigger effect 1P (Brakes)’ can both be set to ‘Off,’ ‘Weak’ or ‘Strong’
- Changed the upper limit of the ‘Controller Steering Speed Correction’ from 7 to 10 in [Settings] > [Controller Settings] > [Controller Steering Sensitivity] in the race Quick Menu, and Pause Menu
Settings (Sound Volume)
- The following eight sound options can now be adjusted from [Settings] > [Sound Volume] in the race Quick Menu and Pause Menu:
- Race Sound Mode (Balanced BGM and Sound / Enhanced Sound / Race BGM Focus)
- Play Race BGM (On / Off)
- Race BGM (Volume)
- Race Sound Effects (Volume)
- Player Engine Noise (Volume)
- Transmission Noise (Volume)
- Tyre Squeals (Volume)
- Rivals Engine Noise (Volume)
GT Auto
- Fixed an issue wherein it would be possible to perform an oil change on a car that didn’t require one
Cars
- Fixed various issues with the following four cars:
- Honda Fit Hybrid ’14: the car’s body color would not be applied to some parts on the underside
- Jeep Willys MB ’45: the interior paint would not be applied when set
- Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition (FK8) ’20: the decal graphic would become distorted when the decal was added from [Custom Parts] > [Front] > [Type A] in the livery editor
- Ferrari 458 Italia ’09: the number decal would appear distorted when added to a car with a wide body modification.
Others
- Various other issues have been addressed
Gran Turismo 7 was released on March 4 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.