What consoles will Kingdom Hearts IV release on?

Kingdom Hearts IV has been officially announced, and with that comes a whole host of questions. What consoles will the game release on, is one of the primary questions, so we’re here to break down the Kingdom Hearts game releases and which platforms they released on over the years.
The entire Kingdom Hearts series is currently available to play on modern consoles, but when you look at the original releases of the game, there’s an absolutely wild pattern that’s as follows:
Kingdom Hearts 1- PS2
Kingdom Hearts: Chain Of Memories- GameBoy Advance
Kingdom Hearts 2: PS2
Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days- DS
Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep- PSP
Kingdom Hearts Re:Coded- Mobiles
Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance- 3DS
Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth By Sleep A Fragmentary Passage- PS4/Xbox One
Kingdom Hearts 3- PS4/Xbox One
Kingdom Hearts Melody Of Memory- PS4/Xbox One/ Switch
Personally I think that Kingdom Hearts IV will release on next-generation consoles. With the promise that the game will run on Unreal Engine 5 it makes total sense that Nomura and the crew would want to use technology that allows them to stretch those possibilities. It might be a fair few years away, but I’m still extremely excited for the game and what it could bring to the table.