What consoles will Kingdom Hearts IV release on?

Kingdom Hearts IV has been officially announced, and with that comes a whole host of questions. What consoles will the game release on, is one of the primary questions, so we’re here to break down the Kingdom Hearts game releases and which platforms they released on over the years.

The entire Kingdom Hearts series is currently available to play on modern consoles, but when you look at the original releases of the game, there’s an absolutely wild pattern that’s as follows:

Kingdom Hearts 1- PS2

Kingdom Hearts: Chain Of Memories- GameBoy Advance

Kingdom Hearts 2: PS2

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days- DS

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep- PSP

Kingdom Hearts Re:Coded- Mobiles

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance- 3DS

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth By Sleep A Fragmentary Passage- PS4/Xbox One

Kingdom Hearts 3- PS4/Xbox One

Kingdom Hearts Melody Of Memory- PS4/Xbox One/ Switch

Personally I think that Kingdom Hearts IV will release on next-generation consoles. With the promise that the game will run on Unreal Engine 5 it makes total sense that Nomura and the crew would want to use technology that allows them to stretch those possibilities. It might be a fair few years away, but I’m still extremely excited for the game and what it could bring to the table.