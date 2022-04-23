You Can Now Register Your Interest For Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet were announced back in January which was a shock for fans as the open-world Pokemon Legends: Arceus had only just released.

We have now received news that fans can register their interest for the titles on the official Nintendo website, simply only needing to input their email address to be the first to get information on the upcoming releases when it comes.

We now know what the starting Pokemon will be in the new game; Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly – our first look into Gen 9 in the Pokemon universe. We also know what Pokemon will be returning – or atleast, some of them:

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Cherubi

Petilil

Liligant

Bounsweet

Steenee

Tsareena

Psyduck

Golduck

Combee

Vespiquen

Drifloon

Drifblim

Stonjourner

Meowth

Persian

Wingull

Pelipper

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Swablu

Alteria

Seviper

Hoppip

Skiploom

Jumplufff

Pichu

Pikachu

Raichu

Happiny

Chansey

Blissey

Magnemite

Magneton

Magnezone

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Flabebe

Floette

Florges

Riolu

Lucario

Zorua

Zoroark

Details are still vary scarce on the game, but it is likely that we will see a figure and steelbook pre-order bonus combination as we usually do with the games as well as a double pack. Though, these are usually extremely limited so fans will need to register their interest here in order to avoid disappointment.

Fans are yet to see any evolve forms of the starting Pokemon or of the legendaries that inhabit the world of each game, hopefully GameFreak will share this information very soon.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are currently set for a 2022 release date and if previous games are anything to go by, it is likely we will see them drop in November.

We will keep you updated with any and all information regarding the releases, so make sure to check back regularly.