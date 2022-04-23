Bloodhunt Developers Share Information Regarding Its Trophies

With the release of the latest Vampire: The Masquerade game, Bloodhunt just around the corner, the game’s developers have shared information with fans about its trophy list.

The message was shared over at the official TrueTrophies website and shares with fans just what they can expect from the games trophies. They state that they ”are big fans of collecting trophies and achievements in games. So today, we will share some details about the trophies and achievements in Bloodhunt and our design philosophy behind them!“

Different games have different approaches to this. What we have aimed to do is create an experience around them which takes you through all the different aspects that the game has to offer. Essentially, it rewards the whole player journey. From trying out the basics of the game for the first time, to spending a bit of time and getting familiar with our Archetypes, and lastly asking you show off your skill with everything you have learned.

The message goes into detail about the fact that the developers didn’t want to trophies to feel “too grindy” and wanted the 100% to ”be within reach for players” as well as encouraging fans to join their official Discord server.

Bloodhunt launches next week on PC and PlayStation consoles and is a free-to-play Battle Royale game set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe. Players will be able to run around has a thirsty bloodsucking vampire with a whole host of supernatural abilities.

You can read the full statement from the developers here as well as checking out the full trophy list for the game.

