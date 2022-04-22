Dungeons & Dragons Movie Subtitled ‘Honor Among Thieves’

If you didn’t know, there is a Dungeons & Dragons movie coming out in 2023. You wouldn’t be the only one that hasn’t heard much though; the film has been wrapped for quite some time and yet, not much has been spoken about regarding this film, not even a mouse’s whisper. What we do know is that Paramount Pictures are distributing the movie, which makes it that much stranger that we haven’t heard any other news. Well, that was all true until now, because it has just been confirmed via Twitter, that the movie will be subtitled ‘Honor Among Thieves’.

So, the film is now titled Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which is something, right? The film will be directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Frances Daley (from Game Night fame), and it includes a pretty decent cast: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriquez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. A star-studded cast indeed, although, as we know, casts don’t make films, they can help an awful lot though.

The serious questions people will be thinking about are undoubtedly what the story will be. Seeing as the game series features limitless storytelling, it’s difficult to understand what kind of path they will be going down. The studio has been keeping things pretty close to its chest – as you would expect – but a recent US copyright office revealed the following: “An ex-Harper turned thief escapes from prison with his partner, a female barbarian, and reunites with a no-talent wizard and a druid new to their team, in an effort to rob the cheating conman who stole their loot from a recent heist which landed them behind bars”.

Now, this is by no means the gospel truth, and things could have easily changed since then, but use it as a vague basis for what the film could be about, and just go with that. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released into cinemas around March the 3rd 2023, so put that in your diary.

