Loki Will Not Be In Thor: Love and Thunder

Many fans will be devastated at the fact Loki most likely won’t – and shouldn’t – but in Thor: Love and Thunder.

With the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer just dropping a couple of days ago, the internet is going crazy with thoughts, rumors, and predictions about this fourth God of Thunder movie. But unfortunately, this prediction seems to be a sad reality.

After taking a look at the cast for Thor: Love and Thunder, we are happy to see a lot of familiar faces like Natalie Portman as Thor’s love interest Jane Foster, Christ Pratt as Star-Lord, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and many more. It is even rumored that Mark Ruffalo is returning as the Hulk in this movie. But looking through the casting list for the Thor: Love and Thunder, there is no Tom Hiddleston, which means no Loki.

Many people will find this unbelievable considering how big of a character Loki is to Thor as his half-brother, but in reality, the brothers have evolved past the need for one another and that’s been shown a little bit throughout the other movies, and especially in Thor: Ragnarok. But many fans will disagree and say that the brother Thor and Loki define one another.

Although, we have to agree Tom Hiddleston’s acting as Loki in the MCU is a success and many cannot wait for the second season of the Loki show.

After playing in the Avengers, Loki has only seemed to play a role as a secondary character in Thor’s world, and while there were nice brotherly moments in both, The Dark World, and Ragnarok, Loki just isn’t serving many purposes and we doubt he will in another Thor movie…if he’s even in it.

