The Batman Flies High On HBO Max

The Batman on HBO Max is now a thing, you can now watch the DC epic from the comfort of your own living room, although it is still worth taking a trip to the cinema for. Robert Pattinson’s Batman film is achieving lofty heights on the popular streaming platform, after being released on April the 18th. Samba TV has recorded that streaming viewership in the U.S. on its very first day reached 720k households. That is an impressive figure, even if you were just tuning in for five minutes.

720k US households watched #TheBatman on its first day streaming on #HBOMax.



Who kicked off their week with a Monday night movie? pic.twitter.com/EBeLFww2u3 — Samba TV (@samba_tv) April 20, 2022

Samba TV is a smart television measurement firm, so you can expect the figures to be fairly accurate. They had previously reported that the total weekend viewership of the recent Wonder Woman 1984, the updated Justice League film, and The Suicide Squad reached an impressive seven figures individually. What that does tell us is that the tide is swiftly moving for people, streaming services are becoming the far more popular outlet for watching films, although this has been a worrying confirmation for some time now.

The Batman was released on March 4th, with an exclusive 45-day window in theatres, but during that window, the film grossed $752 million globally, which is just an incredible figure. It easily became the highest-grossing film of 2022 and looking at the films that are to be released this year, you wonder what will beat it. The Batman was also the first DC movie to have an exclusive theatrical run since Birds of Prey in 2020.

Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar recently touted the approach that brought The Batman to HBO Max, he said “I feel really, really good knowing that The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and Elvis, as well as a bunch of other movies, are literally going to be showing up on day 46 on HBO Max in a variety of territories all over the world”. He went on to add, “That is a very big change that I don’t think people appreciate, and I feel really good about it”. It is safe to say someone is very excited about this prospect.

You can watch The Batman on HBO Max now, but if not, then you can buy it on Blu-ray on May 24th. Although, check your local cinema for showings because it’s well worth the trip.

