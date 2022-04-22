Final Fantasy XIV Housing Bug Not Getting Fix in Patch 6.11

Those wanting to purchase a home in Final Fantasy XIV are having a frustrating week. The first housing lottery following the release of patch 6.1 saw players losing their bids, and a fix won’t be coming as soon as many had hoped.

In FFXIV, players can place bids on available properties. After the bidding phase ends, players will find out if their bid was accepted. Easy, right?

The current housing lottery bug is providing players with error messages instead. The largest issue? The game is reading the number ‘0’ as a valid bid.

Today, the game’s producer Naoki Yoshida released a statement regarding the major issue. Thankfully, it looks like the development team has found the source of the problem. Sadly, it looks like a fix is going to take longer than initially planned. Due to this, housing purchases in Final Fantasy XIV will be temporarily suspended with patch 6.11 on April 26, 2022.

Yoshida also stressed that players who were actually able to snag a house during the last few weeks should finalize their purchases before patch 6.11 goes live. For the rest of us, it looks like we’ll have plenty of time to ponder interior decorating.

Final Fantasy XIV released its most recent major update, Patch 6.1, on April 12, 2022. The patch added new main scenario quests, the Dragonsong’s Reprise Ultimate Raid, the Crystalline Conflict PvP mode, and the much-anticipated Myths of the Realm raid. It also introduced a number of job changes, with the largest alterations coming to Samurai and Ninja mains.

For fans of the OG MMO Final Fantasy XI, XIV will be reintroducing The Maiden’s Rhapsody event from April 28 until May 18, 2022. By completing a few simple quests, players can grab some unique armor inspired by the 2002 title.

Final Fantasy XIV is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The Final Fantasy series is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2022. Square Enix unveiled a special website to commemorate the occasion in March.

