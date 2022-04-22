Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak News Reveal Coming in May

In mid-March, fans were treated to a Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event, confirming the release date for the massive expansion as June 30, 2022. According to a new post on the official Monster Hunter Twitter account, fans can expect another news reveal next month.

Heads up: the next news reveal for Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak is planned for May 2022.



Watch this space: @monsterhunter pic.twitter.com/O0xow3rRqx — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 22, 2022

Sunbreak will require a 13GB update on June 30, whether you purchase the expansion or not. Players new to Rise will be able to purchase the base game and expansion together in a bundle, and a physical edition including the expansion will also be available.

To trigger Sunbreak, players will need to have cleared the ‘Serpent: Goddess of Thunder’ quest.

The Sunbreak digital event in March opened preorders for the expansion. During the 20-minute presentation, fans were treated to more information about what to expect in June, including new story quests, a new base, new locales, new monsters, and the introduction of the ‘Master Rank.’ The Elgado outpost, a sizeable hub, will feature an all-new cast of characters. Players will be able to hunt down three ‘Lords:’ Garangolm, Lunagaron, and Elder Dragon Malzeno. Sunbreak will also introduce new wire bug moves and other ways to make gameplay feel new and fresh.

The Collector’s Edition of Monster Hunter Rise is available for preorder and includes Sunbreak, an exclusive steelbook, a Malzeno amiibo, a sticker pack, and an Elgado Mark enamel pin.

Rise is the sixth mainline installment in the Monster Hunter series. Adapting many of the gameplay improvements seen in World, the title also introduced Rampage, a survival mode in which a player must defend the base village from attacking monsters. It also received praise for its addition of Wirebugs, which allows a player to grapple and swing across gaps and also interacts with weapons to create more powerful combos.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch and was initially released on March 26, 2021. The PC version of the game was released on January 12 on Steam, pushing total sales of the game to over 8 million.

