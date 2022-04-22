Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion Is Now On Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has announced that Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion is officially being added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. The new addition is the third DLC to join the subscription service after Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass. This news comes after the company announced earlier today that the service would also be adding three new SEGA Genesis games: Space Harrier II, Shining Force II, and Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball. Today’s definitely a good day to be a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack member.

Ahoy #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! You can now enjoy the #Splatoon2: Octo Expansion DLC as part of your membership at no additional cost.



Not a member? Join today! https://t.co/E9AnYyH01N pic.twitter.com/pt3Ufk0d0k — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 22, 2022

For those unfamiliar with Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion, as described by Nintendo, “Play as an Octoling for the very first time in this large-scale downloadable content for the Splatoon 2 game! This full-on single-player adventure spans 80 missions starring Agent 8, a new character who awakens without her memories on a dark subway platform. Navigate this mysterious underground test facility in a desperate battle to reach the surface of Inkopolis. Escape from these twisted depths, and you’ll finally be able to join multiplayer* matches as an Octoling!”

The expansion is great for fans wanting to learn more about the world of Splatoon. “You may think you know everything about the world of Splatoon, but these waters run deep, and so does the lore. Purchase this content today for immediate access to special octo-themed in-game gear.”

Splatoon 2 was first released in July 2017 with Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion launching the following year in March 2018. While the single-player mode in the main game allows players to follow an engaging story, it’s the online multiplayer portion that really took off with fans. It was incredibly popular, hosting almost weekly events for players.

Splatoon 3 was announced in February 2021 and has a scheduled launch date of September 9, 2022. It will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

