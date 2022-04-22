First Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands DLC Is Not Going Down Well At All

It seems that many players are pretty unhappy with the first Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands DLC. ‘Coiled Captors’ only came out yesterday but already players have taken to Reddit to express their level of underwhelming response and even disappointment.

Before getting into that though, there’s also been some commentary on the fact that DLC even exists at this stage for such a newly-released game. The DLC only adds two achievements into the main game, indicating it’s not a particularly expansive expansion. Some users on Reddit have questioned the choice to create DLC so soon after the launch of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, with many speculating that the content is essentially cut content from the base game that didn’t make it into the original launch.

This new Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands DLC was released alongside the latest patch for the main game which does work to address a range of bugs and balancing issues. However, many users who’ve purchased and played Coiled Captors are clearly not very impressed so far. In a post on the Wonderlands subreddit, user FabledTurtle describes the DLC as being “shorter than a headhunter DLC with not even 1 side quest,” and the responses to the post pretty much follow suit in their level of disappointment.

There’s a wealth of similar reactions, with some users even going so far as to say they wished they hadn’t bought the game’s Season Pass. However it’s still early days as far as the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands DLC goes, and with the patch being generally very well-received, it might be that future updates improve the current state of the DLC to players’ satisfaction. After all, it has only been out 24 hours.

The game’s Season Pass covers the game’s anticipated further three DLC chapters, so we’ll have to wait and see how well they go down with fans whenever they hit the main game.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and PC.

Source