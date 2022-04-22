New Fantasy ARPG Asterigos Coming To Xbox This Year

A brand new fantasy action RPG has been revealed on Xbox Wire. Asterigos: Curse of the Stars will be a third-person adventure roleplaying game from Acme Gamestudio and is set to be released in the Autumn of this year. In an update shared on Xbox Wire, Acme Gamestudio’s Game Director Cheng Hsien Lin shared some further insight and information into the new ARPG, as well as some first-look gameplay footage too.

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars is inspired by Greek and Roman mythology and follows the journey of warrior Hilda as she sets out on a quest to find the great City of Aphes and locate her lost father. A gameplay trailer showcases more on the game’s premise and combat mechanics, both of which look pretty intriguing. You can check it out right here.

Hilda’s quest will also see her working to combat and unravel a mysterious curse that envelopes the City of Aphes, which as can be seen in the trailer, looks to be meticulously designed and impressive in scale. According to Cheng Hsien Lin’s post, the gameplay is ” inspired by souls like games alongside a lighter, dynamic combat system,” meaning that the balance between exploration and difficulty should be in tune with each other.

In terms of combat and weapons, Hilda’s character progression is said to be tied in to the combat style players choose to adopt in-game. Alongside a talent system that encourages players to mix and match different weapons, Hilda can equip two different weapons at once and is able to adapt to a range of different weapon styles on the go. The game is said to have more than 20 powerful mythical bosses to defeat, and over 60 different types of enemies to encounter.

With Asterigos: Curse of the Stars currently in full development, we’ll be keeping an eye out for further updates on this exciting looking new ARPG prior to its scheduled release on Xbox later this year.

