What Final Fantasy characters could be in Kingdom Hearts 4?

With the announcement of Kingdom Hearts 4, many people are wondering exactly how many Final Fantasy characters are going to appear in the game and indeed, exactly who is going to be in the game. We’re here to break down the possibilities for you.

Final Fantasy 14 and Final Fantasy 15 characters are certainly a possibility, given the sheer success of Final Fantasy 14. It’d be interested to see the land of Hydaelyn represented to an even wider audience, and I have a personal love for Noctis and the gang from Final Fantasy 15, so seeing them would absolutely make my day.

It’s likely that we’ll also have the return of other Final Fantasy characters from the history of the series. Kingdom Hearts 3 was criticised at launch specifically for a lack of Final Fantasy characters, so it’s likely that Square Enix will want to rectify their mistakes. There’s a list below of characters that have notably appeared in Kingdom Hearts, and we hope to see them again.

Cloud (FF7)

Aerith (FF7)

Tifa (FF7)

Squall Leonhart (FF8)

Sephiroth (FF7)

Tidus (FF10)

Auron (FF10)

Wakka (FF10)

Zack Fair (FF7: Crisis Core)

Vivi Ornitier (FF9)

Cid (Many Final Fantasy games)

What Final Fantasy characters do you want in the game? Let us know!