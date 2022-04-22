Outriders Worldslayer Expansion Revealed With Trailer

Outriders is receiving its first paid expansion this summer. The Outriders Worldslayer expansion was announced by publisher Square Enix and developer People Can Fly with a reveal trailer. The new expansion will be available for current Outriders players to purchase individually and the game will also see a physical and digital re-release with the Worldslayer expansion included. Check out the trailer for the Worldslayer expansion below.

Outriders Worldslayer will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC from June 30. The Outriders Worldslayer expansion adds a new standalone story campaign to the existing game. Players will face new enemies in the new campaign along with being able to collect new gear and new level progression. Interestingly, Worldslayer features its own dedicated endgame content separate from the main Outriders game. Here’s what People Can Fly’s Creative Director Bartek Kmita had to say about the upcoming expansion.

We can’t wait for players to experience WORLDSLAYER. In addition to a whole new story, we’ve introduced a number of new features that really expands and improves on everything players loved about the original game”. WORLDSLAYER includes nearly a hundred new legendary items, higher gear level caps, Apocalypse tier difficulty, Apocalypse gear, and new ways to progress your Outrider with the all-new PAX tree and Ascension levels. Not to mention the Trial of Tarya Gratar, a new endgame experience that’s different from anything we’ve done in OUTRIDERS before. Bartek Kmita via press release

Worldslayer is currently available to pre-order digitally. The expansion is priced at $39.99 or those who are new to Outriders can purchase the full Outriders game plus Worldslayer expansion for $59.99. Worldslayer is currently 10% off for those who pre-order the expansion or bundle. On PlayStation, the discount is limited to gamers who have a PlayStation Plus membership.

