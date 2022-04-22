Nintendo Adds 3 New SEGA Genesis Games To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has confirmed the rumors that new SEGA Genesis games would be added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack today. The company announced in a tweet from the Nintendo of America account that the subscription service would be getting three new titles: Space Harrier II, Shining Force II, and Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball. Each of these games is now available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members. The company also released a short video alongside their announcement showcasing the newly added games. Check it out below.

3 classic SEGA Genesis games have just been made available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members!



– Space Harrier II

– Shining Force II

– Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball pic.twitter.com/uhD21PEChk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 22, 2022

Early in the day on March 21, the Twitter account @NinStatusBot, known for alerting fans to Nintendo maintenance times, tweeted out a post reporting that the SEGA Genesis app would be down on April 22. This immediately sent fans speculating whether or not this meant that new SEGA Genesis game would be added within a day. Those theories have now been proven right by the release of the three new games.

Get to know the newly added SEGA Genesis titles:

Space Harrier II : This rail shooter first landed on the scene in 1988, published by SEGA. It is the sequel to Space Harrier and was one of the original six games released on the Genesis in the US. It features a superhuman hero who runs and flies towards a forever distant background. Players can hit different buttons to fire a large laser cannon.

: This rail shooter first landed on the scene in 1988, published by SEGA. It is the sequel to Space Harrier and was one of the original six games released on the Genesis in the US. It features a superhuman hero who runs and flies towards a forever distant background. Players can hit different buttons to fire a large laser cannon. Shining Force II : Released in the US in 1994, this tactical RPG has players assume the role of the Shining Force leader, Bowie. In addition to combat, gamers can explore towns, talk to locals, and organize an army.

: Released in the US in 1994, this tactical RPG has players assume the role of the Shining Force leader, Bowie. In addition to combat, gamers can explore towns, talk to locals, and organize an army. Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball: This game fits right in with the current Sonic craze. It was first released in 1993 and has players control Sonic who once again must stop Doctor Robotnik. The villain wished to enslave the population in a giant pinball-like mechanism and it is Sonic’s job to prevent this.

Gamers can officially play these vintage games on Nintendo Switch via the platform’s online subscription service and expansion pack.

Source