Lightyear Gets New Trailer

Pixar has been doing a lot on Disney+ as of late (much to the chagrin of those who prefer to see such wonderful animations in theaters), but that will change this upcoming June when Lightyear debuts. This is the “origin story” of the Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear, who as we find out is not exactly as the toy describes in various ways. And this is punctuated by the new trailer that has arrived.

In it, we see a lot of what we’ve seen before, including how Buzz and his Star Command compatriots are marooned on an alien world for over a year before they can do a test that might get them home. But as we find out in this new trailer, there’s a little more to it than that.

The test flight that Buzz does is not as precise as they had hoped, and their jump sent him 62 years into the future. The granddaughter of his compatriot is the one to find him, and now they need his help to defeat the evil Zurg and his alien robot army.

So as you can tell in the trailer above, things are going to get very interesting with this film. Here is the official synopsis for it:

“A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy, “Lightyear” follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits (voices of Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi), and his robot companion Sox (voice of Peter Sohn). Also joining the cast are Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director “Finding Dory”) and produced by Galyn Susman (“Toy Story That TimeForgot”), “Lightyear” releases June 17, 2022.”

