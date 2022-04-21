Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 1.0.2.0A Update Makes Quality Of Life Improvements – Patch Notes

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has received its big 1.0.2.0A update to tie in with the newly released DLC for the game. The new update enables players who have purchased the DLC or who own the season pass to access the new Coiled Captors content. Along with access to the DLC, today’s update also includes a huge amount of improvements to the game. Changes range from simple quality of life improvements to crash fixes and changes for player-reported issues. Check out the full patch notes for the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 1.0.2.0A update below.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 1.0.2.0A Update Patch Notes

Lucky Dice are now tracked per profile instead of per character. Players will need to load and save their Fatemaker to apply the progression to their profile if created before this update.

Fatemakers can now rename their pets and character at Quick Change Stations.

Chaos Tiers can now go up to level 35.

Primordial gear will now appear starting at Chaos Tier 35.

Enemy waves in the Chaos Chamber ‘s Endless Dungeon have been allowed to start sooner to give Fatemakers more targets at once.

‘s Endless Dungeon have been allowed to start sooner to give Fatemakers more targets at once. Moon Orb currency has been adjusted. Fatemakers were very quickly able to re-roll Enchantments to the point that the cost would be more than the maximum Moon Orbs they could hold. The grind for Moon Orbs was also slower than intended as the best way to get them was to farm bosses in the Chaos Chamber. The Moon Orbs that a Fatemaker can hold has increased from 4,000 to 16,000. Single Moon Orb drops are now worth 20 instead of 10. Moon Orb stacks are worth 80 instead of 40. Due to these changes, Moon Orb stacks are now slightly less likely to drop versus Single Orbs. The final chest in the Chaos Chamber’s Endless Dungeon will now drop 14 Moon Orb Stacks. Re-roll cost now accounts for the rarity of the gear, with Legendaries being more expensive to re-roll. The cost to re-roll will stop increasing after 4000 Moon Orbs, allowing Fatemakers to continuously re-roll their gear.



Fixed various reported rare crashes, including those related to:

Loading into or out of Wargtooth Shallows while in co-op

Occasionally using spells during “Enter Fearamid”

Selecting “Quit to Title Screen” after accepting a co-op request

Occasionally looking for a player that is not found in SHiFT

Alt-tabbing out of the Enchantment Re-rolling/Menu

Missing replicated information

[Console] Torgue’s Title Card being too powerful for split-screen co-op

[Console] Starting in-game cinematics during split-screen co-op

[Console] Long play sessions

[Xbox Only] Entering a Random Encounter while in multiplayer

Addressed the following reported concerns:

Some players could not connect to the game without linking accounts

Occasionally the intro would not play and Fatemakers were left at the table alone

Leaving a run in Chaos Chamber and starting a Featured Run could sometimes cause a blocker

Fatemakers would occasionally run into a blocker when transitioning during “Enter the Godswell”

The Badass enemy during “Knife to Meet You” would sometimes be too scared to spawn and Fatemakers could not progress

Fatemakers could sometimes become stuck if a cutscene started while in the Lobby menus

Quitting from the pause menu would sometimes create an extra invalid save game

Loot Luck UI would sometimes appear to fluctuate inconsistently when Fatemakers joined and left a co-op session repeatedly

Luck would sometimes appear to not update when doing activities to increase it. This was only a visual bug

Shrine buffs would occasionally not persist after save/load

Backpack would occasionally show the wrong icons for gear, or not show icons or information entirely

Party members, including companions, would not reliably show health and occasionally appeared dead on the UI when they were not

Mission logs and active quests would occasionally disappear

Health and Wards would occasionally appear to not change after switching to solo play from split screen

Myth Rank didn’t have an obvious indicator of where points could be added. The Myth Rank menu will now open in the category that the player can level up.

Rune Puzzle timers would not stop correctly for all Fatemakers in co-op

Dragon Lord would be shown as being in the Immune state when he wasn’t

Archer Skeletons and Zombies were occasionally using invisible bows to attack in multiplayer

Death Rattler’s projectile attacks would occasionally not show FX for all co-op players

Some players would not see Brr-zerker or Clawbringer action skill weapons during co-op

Spore Warden’s “Blizzard” action skill and Graveborn’s “Dire Sacrifice” action skill would be unable to deal critical hits

The UI would occasionally not update after Graveborn would spec into “Faithful Thralls”

Graveborn’s Demi-Lich would incorrectly bless some Fatemakers with invulnerability at 1 Health

Spellshot “Double Knot” passive ability would not deal the correct amount of bonus damage

Stabbomancer “Ghost Blade” was not properly updating damage when a melee weapon was unequipped

Miasmatic Enchantment for Stabbomancer would not deal the proper damage per Nova

Bread Slicer has too many particle effects that reduce performance. We have decreased the fire rate but increased the weapon’s damage to keep the DPS the same

Mistrial of the Goul was carrying AMP effects over to other equipped weapons unintentionally

Weapons would fire in the wrong mode after switching weapons and quickly switching gun firing modes

Fatemakers were occasionally unable to use Skuldugger weapons if dropped during the cooldown animation

Heat gauge would not appear on “Manual Transmission” assault rifle, making it hard to see when to shift gears

Buffmeister would calculate bonus damage incorrectly while equipped as Spellshot’s secondary spell

The Wyrdweaver Ensnaring Eruption spell is causing reduced performance for players. As a result of the instability, we have pulled it from the drop pools.

Wyrdweaver Arc Torrent, Wyrdweaver Dancing Arc Torrent, and Wyrdweaver Cloudburst Arc Torrent can no longer roll with +1 projectile. This does not affect existing copies of the spell. The Extra Projectile mod never functioned with these spells to begin with.

Wyrdweaver Bonding Arc Torrent can now roll with an Extra Projectile mod. This does not affect existing copies of the spell

Throwing a Throwable Hole into a singularity would not properly increase the damage

Spells would continue to cast while the game was paused

Arken Spells were unintentionally recharging action skills when an Acton Skill Cooldown item was equipped

Switching between Turtle Wards would cause a visual bug where appeared that the Fatemaker would return their base health

“Action Skill Active” enchantments would continue to persist for an additional period of time after activating

Gear would occasionally drop above the maximum player level

Some Gear would continue to appear locked once a player reached the level to equip it

Some Fatemakers would be unable to equip a Ring after completing “Hard Day’s Knight” if one was in their backpack

Fatemakers would experience temporary issues in Overworld after playing co-op if a player declined to “Fast Forward”

The “Save Your Soul” prompt would appear in the Overworld if a player took enough damage before transitioning in co-op play

Certain Overworld characters would sometimes not spawn

No obvious feedback for not being able to use the ping or photomode options in Overworld. We added a lock icon to those options in the Radial Wheel.

Puddles of water were becoming too spicy when being shot by an elemental weapon with the relevant modifier

Only one sacred ground was present in Chaos Chamber’s Endless Dungeon with the relevant side-objective. Fatemakers should now see two.

Melee bonus objectives in the Chaos Chamber Endless Dungeon would occasionally persist into the next room

Fatemakers were able to repeat Chaos Trial Level 20, which was not intended

Occasionally Queen Butt Stallion would continue to stand around if a Fatemaker reconnected to the game after her Buff was claimed

The Desert Aspect Boss would appear invisible or as a purple light to Fatemakers joining a game mid-fight

Chaos Chamber was showing as the only matchmaking option in the Social Menu

Fatemakers could quit Chaos Chamber from the menu while in multiplayer. We added a countdown timer for all players

A visual bug was causing Chaos Chamber blessings and curses to appear duplicated in the UI

Travel countdowns would not consistently display for all Fatemakers in Chaos Chamber

Countdown timer would not appear during item trading

Fatemakers in co-op were occasionally unable to “Sell All Junk” twice in a row at the ‘Mystical Magicks’ vending machine

SHiFT display name would occasionally not update after renaming

“Connect to LAN” option would occasionally fail to function in the LAN menu

Players would occasionally not be notified that a player joins or disconnects from a co-op session

In-Game Mail wasn’t showing a preview of the gifted item

A visual bug was occasionally causing currencies to show as zero when joining another player in co-op

No audio cue when purchasing from vending machines. We added one.

Badass Brigands would be too scared to say their VO lines in combat

Chumberlee would occasionally also be too intimidated to say their VO lines in combat

Droll the Troll would not make a sound while vomiting

Claptrap would occasionally be invisible to some Fatemakers

Custom waypoint would occasionally not appear in-world

Custom waypoints were occasionally appearing giant and unhelpful on the mini-map

Backpack slots would not appear to increase when purchasing a Backpack SDU

A “+” sign would show on stats that have “-” symbols

Dragon Lord would prevent his subtitles from appearing in cutscenes

Pineapple barrels would sometimes not show for all Fatemakers in co-op

Amulets have been painted. They’re no longer without textures

[Console] Players in split-screen would sometimes control each others’ UI

[Console] Players would only see an abbreviated item card in split screen

[Console] Scaled down the Health Bar, XP Bar, and Action Skills in 3 and 4 player split screen for better combat visibility

[Console] Split screen players were unable to view the Visual Options Menu

[Xbox Only] Audio sometimes desyncing from the animation in the opening cinematic

[Xbox Only] Players sometimes getting stuck in a sign-in loop

Various telemetry improvements

Various audio changes and adjustments

Various UI adjustments and improvements

Various performance and stability improvements

… and more!

