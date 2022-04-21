Deadcraft Survival Game Announced From Daemon X Machina Developers

Marvelous First Studio, the developers behind Daemon X Machina, has announced a totally new game called Deadcraft. According to the studio on the upcoming game, “Fight for your life in a world overrun with zombies. Choose who to help and who to fight as you find a way to make it through the apocalypse alive. But the zombies aren’t just enemies… Create your own undead minions and deploy them in battle or use them to craft zombie-infused weapons and tools for your survival.” Check out the new trailer below!

For curious gamers, Marvelous First Studio has released a new demo for Deadcraft which “lets you experience the action-packed first two hours of the game as you learn the basics of wasteland survival.” In addition, “Use the spoils from taking down enemies to create weapons and tools with the zombie crafting system, then plant their corpses in your field to create loyal frankie followers who will accompany you into battle! This demo includes everything you need to get out there and enjoy the apocalypse to the fullest!” Although, it should be noted that save data from the demo cannot be carried over to the purchased version of the game.

Deadcraft’s key features include the following:

Farm the Dead to Stay Alive ‒ Plant fresh corpses (or just a combination of limbs) into the ground and give them a little TLC until they sprout into an undead army of infantry, sentries, and more!

▪ Creeptastic Crafting ‒ Surviving the apocalypse sometimes means using whatever scraps one can find to make new weapons. Other times it means enlisting a loyal undead to assist in building and running an entire factory of grotesque machinery churning out an unholy amalgamation of survival items.

▪ Death-Defying Powers of the Undead ‒ Reid’s zombie side gives him a powerful advantage in a fight, allowing him to shield himself from danger or swat enemies away like annoying gnats. But as each devoured enemy pushes him closer to his zombie side, he’ll have to take care to maintain what little humanity he has left.’

▪ Become a Savior…or a Scourge ‒ Help out other survivors to learn new recipes or abilities. But if Reid’s hard up for money or supplies, shake down a local and take it off them…as long as he doesn’t mind potentially becoming a wanted man.

Look for Deadcraft on May 19 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

Source