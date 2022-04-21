God Of War Is Coming To GeForce Now

God Of War is now available to stream Via GeForce Now, the official GeForce Now account has announced.

The action-adventure title has been announced as part of the latest batch of GeForce Now titles. GeForce Now is a cloud-based streaming service that provides users with the ability to play on higher power systems without shelling out for the parts they’ll need. It’s an invaluable service, and one that users will definitely need if they’re to play God Of War. The game is extremely system intensive, especially if you want to see everything in a crisp 60 Frames Per Second and want to see everything every realm of the game has to offer.

In addition to this GeForce Now is adding the following titles to the already substantial library of titles it has to offer subscribers:

Lila’s Sky Ark

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles

MotoGP22

Space Punks

Terraformers

Warstride Challenges

Twin Mirror

The game originally released as a PS4 exclusive back in 2018, but was released on PC earlier this year. It’s considered by many to be one of the best games of the last decade, and one of the best games in the God Of War series. With God Of War: Ragnarok announced as an upcoming PS5 release, it makes a lot of sense that Sony would want the original 2018 God Of War to spread to as many different people as possible, thus maximising potential players for the sequel. There’s still been no news on God Of War: Ragnarok, but hopefully this is a sign that something new is coming.

