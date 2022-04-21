F1 22 Officially Announced With Trailer

EA has officially announced F1 22 with a teaser trailer for the game. The new trailer doesn’t show a whole lot but it does give players their first look at the new car designs along with the release date for the game. Check out the announcement trailer for F1 22 below.

F1 22 will be released on July 1 this year, as is customary for F1 games. The F1 series typically launches in the summer, a few months after the start of the Formula 1 season in March. This is so the developers have time to implement the real-world performance of cars and drivers in the game. Formula 1 cars have undergone massive changes this year with the introduction of new FIA regulations. The new regulations introduced by the FIA are the first major overhaul of the cars since the introduction of the hybrid era. The new rules have been made with the aim of trying to make racing more competitive and cars more closely match. So far this season that has been playing out nicely with some very tight races and close encounters between drivers.

The overhauled cars are a large part of what will set F1 22 apart from the previous game and it is what EA has decided to focus on in its messaging about the game. “Take your seat for a new season as redesigned cars and overhauled rules redefine race day, test your skills around the new Miami International Autodrome, and get a taste of the glitz and glamor of Formula 1® in F1® Life.”

F1 22 will also be adding the popular sprint races to the game for the first time. Those who pre-order the game will receive a Miami content pack celebrating the addition of the Miami International Autodrome to the Formula 1 calendar. Gamers who pre-order the Champions Edition will also be able to access the game a few days early on June 28.

F1 22 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Source