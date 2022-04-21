Call of Duty: Warzone Gets Godzilla and King Kong Crossover in May

Two months ago, the Call of Duty: Warzone community began hearing rumors of a larger-than-life collaboration featuring King Kong. As the popular battle royale heads into its third season, fans began looking for more clues, finding significant map changes and powerful new weapons planned for future updates. Now, a piece of promotional artwork for a Godzilla vs Kong Warzone event titled Operation Monarch has leaked through the PlayStation Network.

The PlayStation Game Size Twitter account posted about Warzone‘s update 1.57, which claims to be coming on May 11, 2022.

🚨 Call Of Duty MW (Warzone) Update 1.57 Added to database.



🟫 The Battle Begins May 11 😶‍🌫️



⬛ #Warzone #CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/B0Sk7V3vRk — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) April 21, 2022

Just last week, the official Call of Duty YouTube page posted a new trailer featuring the iconic Godzilla roar. The video shows the Harpy team attempting to prevent the Nazis from destroying Caldera. It also teased that a new threat “stronger than any weapons” would be coming to Warzone.

For months, players have complained that both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone have lost steam. What better way to bring these titles back from the brink of death than with some mega monsters?

Some changes for Warzone were announced in late March. The dev team revealed that Rebirth Island would be getting revamped, while three modes were also getting ready for alterations. Resurgence recieved a solo mode in which players started with an extra life. Payload got a new 12v12 experience, and a new mode called Blood Money was introduced. The latter is a variant of Plunder.

In late March, the team behind the titles announced that over 90,000 accounts were banned in a single week. In November 2021, it was announced that over half a million cheaters had been banned from the 2020 free-to-play title Call of Duty: Warzone alone.

The free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone is available to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S has been announced to be released in 2022 with a mobile version also in development. In April 2021, Activision revealed that the title had officially surpassed 100 million active players.

Source