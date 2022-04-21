Paradigm and Just Die Already Coming Free to Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store has announced its upcoming free titles! Paradigm and Just Die Already will be available to grab for no charge from April 28 until May 8. Those who haven’t grabbed Amnesia: Rebirth and Riverbond will want to add them to their library before they’re replaced on April 28.

Paradigm was released in 2017 and was developed by Jacob Janerka. The surreal point-and-click adventure game follows Paradigm, a genetically grown person who was horribly mutated in the process. After being dumped in a post-Soviet town to grow up all alone, he then adventures through his past at DUPA Genetics only to find out that he’s a prodigy who must defeat Olof, a talking sloth at the head of the company. If it sounds absolutely ridiculous, it is–and it’s also easy to see how it met its crowdfunding goal without issue.

Dubbed as an ‘old people mayhem sandbox game,’ Just Die Already asks players to create the elderly character of their dreams. After escaping from the nursing home, the online co-op game places four characters in an open world space filled with ways to cause mayhem. Fans of ragdoll physics and offensive humor won’t want to miss this one. It’s perfect for playing with close friends after a long day at work. (It’s also from the same team behind the iconic Goat Simulator, so you know you’re in for a zany time).

Last year, the Epic Games Store gave away 89 free titles worth over $2,000. In 2020, the company gave away 103 free titles. According to Epic, users claimed over 765 million free games in 2021.

Grabbing one of these free titles is easy. Every Thursday at 11AM EST, between one and three free titles are made available on the Epic Games Store. Making an account is totally free, and to grab these freebies, users also have to set up two-factor authentication.

