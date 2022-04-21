Key Thor Love and Thunder Detail Revealed About Jane Foster

Many are very rightfully still talking about Thor Love and Thunder, not the least of which is that the film finally got a teaser trailer despite coming soon to theaters (this July!). But a key reason that many are still talking about it is that we have finally gotten a true look at the return of Natalie Portman, who hasn’t been in the Thor films since The Dark World. This time around though, she’s back as The Mighty Thor, her own version of the god of thunder…and she’s got Mjolnir…which was destroyed in Thor Ragnarok.

For those unfamiliar with the comics and The Mighty Thor’s origin, there are many questions in their minds. However, a replica piece of merch of her Thor helmet will help clear up that, as well as reveal some key details for Thor Love and Thunder:

“Suffering from cancer, astrophysicist and Thor’s ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster, visited New Asgard and her life was changed forever. Mysteriously, the broken pieces of Mjolnir, the hammer of the thunder god, transformed her into the Mighty Thor and gifted her the superpowers of Thor, to battle threats internal and external. Wielding Mjolnir herself, she had become a godly protector and a new hero was born!

With the help of Thor, Valkyrie, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Mighty Thor was faced by the powerful Gorr, the God Butcher. With divine powers himself, Gorr was driven to rid the universe of gods wherever he found them. Battling cancer in her human form and Gorr in her godly form, Jane Foster was embroiled in an epic struggle with plenty of love and thunder!”

The cancer bit is one that is directly taken from the comics, as Jane got a “new lease on life” temporarily by being The Mighty Thor. And now we know how Mjolnir was reformed, it was reformed by itself when it felt Jane! Which is also a comic-accurate thing as the hammer did indeed choose her.

We’ll have to see how this looks visually when the movie arrives this July.

