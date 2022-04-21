The Batman Team Talk About “Drifter” Look

The Batman did its best to not just show off a new look for Batman himself (via his “Year Two” armor which didn’t have everything that Batman is known for just yet) but new looks for Bruce Wayne as well. This included a key scene where he went to a club as a “Drifter” so that no one would recognize him until he said, “Do you know who I am?”

His look may have felt random, but in the Art of The Batman book, Matt Reeves Robert Pattinson and more talked about how the look came to be:

“He can’t walk around in public places wearing the Batsuit, people would be like ‘Who’s that guy in the costume?” Reeves says in the book. “So that’s how I actually borrowed a concept that I saw in Frank Miller’s Year One, where before he ever even adopted the suit, Bruce went around sort of as an alter-ego: the drifter.”

“Then he transforms into Batman and…he confronts it,” star Robert Pattinson explained. “I always liked the idea, kind of the grimy version of Superman going into the phone box.”

“There were two influences on the Drifter costume. One was Year One, and one was just the idea of how you are invisible in a modern crowd. So, what do you wear?” explained costume designer Jacqueline Durran. “Rob was involved in the evolution of this costume. He really wanted to push the workwear, and the idea that what makes you most invisible in a modern crowd is if you’re wearing some sort of uniform. He specifically spoke about the dock workers in Manhattan and the kind of workwear they wear, and you just pass in the crowd unnoticed.”

It’s really cool to see how it evolved, and it absolutely worked in the story that they were trying to tell.

Source: ComicBook.com