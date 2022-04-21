What new worlds could be in Kingdom Hearts 4?

Kingdom Hearts 4 was recently announced, and with that comes the question of which Disney worlds might appear in the game. We’re here to break down some possibilities of new Disney worlds that might appear in Kingdom Hearts 4.

Personally, I feel that we might see a Star Wars world represented in the upcoming game. There’s a forest area clearly visible in the trailer for the game, which could easily be the forest moon of Endor from Return Of The Jedi. I’d love to see Star Wars represented in the upcoming game, especially with the huge amount of possibilities that using an entire universe like Star Wars presents. Of course, there’s also been a lot of new Disney and Pixar movies since Kingdom Hearts 3 released. We could see representations of movies such as Soul, Moana, Zootopia, Encanto, Coco and much, much more. Really, we could see almost anything in an upcoming Kingdom Hearts game and that’s the wonderful part of a Kingdom Hearts release. Anything is possible.

There’s also a long list of worlds that still haven’t appeared in a Kingdom Hearts game despite having been out for years. Worlds such as Atlantis, Treasure Planet, The Jungle Book, Sherwood Forest, The Axlom (Wall-E), the arcade from Wreck-It Ralph and more. Are there any worlds you really want to see in Kingdom Hearts 4? Let us know below!