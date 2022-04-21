Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Delayed!

Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse was a groundbreaking film in all sorts of ways. Not the least of which was the movie debut of Miles Morales (he had previous appeared in animated TV series), and a visual style that was both unique, yet perfectly captured the essence of a superhero movie and a Spider-Verse one. It won awards, and set the standard for many things to come. Which is why when Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse was announced, and announced to be coming out in two parts, many were excited. Naturally, things got delayed because of the pandemic, but things were on track for a 2022 release date for part 1. But…

…now Sony has revealed that Part 1 isn’t going to come out in 2022 at all. It’s now coming out on June 2nd, 2023. That’s…quite a delay, and one that definitely isn’t going to make fans happy. Sadly, it gets worse, because Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Part 2…is now going to come out March 29th, 2024.

Yep, so we’re now over a year away from one part, and a little less than two years from the second part. That’s…going to be a long haul.

Granted, at this point in time, superhero movie fans are used to these kinds of delays. And, given that the team from Into The Spider-Verse are making these films, we know that they’ll be quality. We just can’t deny that this is going to hurt a little.

But, that might also mean that we’ll get more teases of what’s to come as the wait goes on. Including more Spider-Verse members coming to the party, clues about the visual styles of the different worlds, and so on.

So while it’s fine to be sad that Across the Spider-Verse isn’t coming out soon now, we can at least take heart that it is still coming.

