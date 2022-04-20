My Hero Academia Fans Will Get To See First Episode Of Season 6 At Special Event

My Hero Academia will be having another Hero Fes event this Summer July 24th, 2022! The event will have a special screening of Episode 1 from Season 6🎉 A ton of voice actors and actresses will be present for the event and will act out a new drama story reading too! pic.twitter.com/1ER6fZPLrk — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 20, 2022

My Hero Academia is very easily one of the most popular anime around right now. It and others like Attack on Titan really helped push things forward for the anime genre as a whole, as MHA has not only had successful mangas, but toys, cosplays, and three movies that were not only put in theaters, but did better every single time they were released. The anime is of course another highlight, and with Season 5 coming to an end last year, fans have been waiting eagerly for Season 6 to arrive.

Season 6 is an infinitely important part of MHA for the basic reason that this is the fabled “War Arc” that many have been anticipating since it happened in the manga. It’s a clash between the Pro-Heroes, the students of UA High, and the Paranormal Liberation Front, who made their big debut during season 5 of the anime. There are going to be twists, turns, and casualties in this arc, and given how Season 5 wasn’t the biggest on certain action scenes, Season 6 will more than make up for it.

And that’s why many fans are excited about the news (see above) that was put on Twitter. That My Hero Academia will be having their Hero Fes in July, and those that are there (in Japan) will not only get to enjoy the voice actors doing their thing, but they’ll get to see a special screening of the first episode of Season 6! A true treat for all who are there.

The other reason that this season is so special is that right now, the manga is in its “Final Arc”, and as a result of that, many are wondering how many more anime seasons there will be. So by the end of Season 6, we’ll likely have more clues on that front.

Source: Twitter