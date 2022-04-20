Fast & Furious 10 Title and Logo Has Been Revealed

Vin Diesel, a man who has become synonymous with the Fast & Furious franchise, so much that a film that he doesn’t appear in just seems weird and incomplete. We already know that Fast & Furious 10 will be coming out in 2023, and the man himself took to Instagram today to not only confirm that the production of the film was well underway but also to confirm the new logo and title for the upcoming film.

The film which is called Fast X (which is incredibly original) will be the penultimate film in the series, with the already confirmed Fast & Furious 11 hoping to be the final farewell in the series. Universal is set to release Fast X in cinemas on May 19th, 2023. Check out the logo on Diesel’s Instagram below.

Fans are eagerly anticipating what director Justin Lin and Vin Diesel have in store for this next film because the franchise has pretty much already covered everything you could ever think of – time travel is definitely not off the cards just yet.

The movie also brings back franchise veterans like Michelle Rodriquez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, and Sung Kang. Jason Momoa was already confirmed as the villain back in March, and Brie Larson is scheduled to join the cast as well, although her role is unknown as of yet. But there is no news of The Rock making a return to this film due to his electrifying feud with the franchise-leading man.

Because production for the film has been confirmed, the logo and title will just be the beginning of many little snippets that cast members will be announcing on social media. Diesel himself is known to be very generous at providing fans with behind-the-scenes footage and pictures as a means of keeping them engaged. And with there not being much secrecy surrounding the production of this franchise, it won’t be long before we start seeing pictures of Momoa and Larson, and we might just get some story and character details for Fast & Furious 10 before too long also.

