Shadowrun Trilogy Coming To Consoles This Summer

The Shadowrun Trilogy is coming to consoles this summer according to Harebrained Schemes and Paradox Interactive, the developers and publishers of the game. The trilogy will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch on June 21st, and pre-orders are available now at a 25 percent-off discount – you can’t really say no to that can you.

The Shadowrun Trilogy includes the games Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition, the three most recent titles in the series that are famous PC games. You can watch the console announcement trailer below and give your mind a little refresher.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IinkPsj5taA&ab_channel=ParadoxInteractive

If you need a bit more of a refresher then read on because we’re here to rejig your memory with in-depth analysis and an extensive breakdown. The Shadowrun Trilogy is a collection of three critically acclaimed role-playing games and is set in the cyberpunk setting that has become iconic with the Shadowrun series. Shadowrun Returns was originally funded via Kickstarter in 28 hours, and eventually raised more than $1 million, which is no easy feat. The story in these games is rich in glamour and vibrancy, whilst including a turn-based tactical combat set that is far from predictable.

Due to Shadowrun Returns originally being released in 2013, this Trilogy package comes with a remastered version of that game, so expect a highly updated, finely tuned rerelease, with upscaled graphics, improved performance, and controller-optimized gameplay that will be sure to create a buzz in your life.

The Shadowrun Trilogy was originally only announced for the Nintendo Switch, so this news about it releasing onto next-gen consoles and those forgotten predecessors is wonderful news for the series and will open it up to a much larger audience, which can only be a good thing.

