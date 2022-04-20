Horizon Forbidden West Update Adds A New Cinematic Camera In The Arena

Horizon Forbidden West is getting a new update with patch 1.12 and it brings on a whole host of fixes to everything from the UI to progression issues. The update will bring a fix to a particular issue where players would get stuck in the bathroom located in the Base. In addition, update 1.12 will also add a new cinematic camera in The Arena that patches an issue where a player’s camera would be pointing at the wall when a challenge was completed.

Guerrilla Games included several other improvements in the new update. Check out the patch notes for update 1.12 on its way to Horizon Forbidden West below.

Horizon Forbidden West Update 1.12 Patch Notes

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in the Base where players could get stuck in the bathroom.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “Reach for the Stars” where the objective doesn’t complete after reaching the shuttle if the player triggers the machine callout before looking at the shuttle.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Dying Lands” where progression did not update after defeating the Grimhorn.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Sea of Sands” where a cinematic would not trigger, resulting in the “Exit the Ruins” objective not updating.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Sea of Sands” where the land inside the Casino did not load in after acquiring POSEIDON.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Wings of the Ten” where the Sunwings would not be present on the top of The Base.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “A Soldier’s March” where skipping the “Go to the Start of the Climb” objective and going straight to Wekatta would cause the mission objectives to not update.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “The Way Home” where the mission objective “Gather Resources for the Gyrocompass” would not progress after picking up the required amount of Batteries.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “Signal Spike” where the “Kill the Machines” objective does not update, resulting in the player being unable to talk to Silga.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “A Tribe Apart” where the player was unable to interact with a Metal Flower.

Fixed an issue in Errand Quest “Burden of Command” where the Child didn’t talk to Aloy during the “Protect the Child” object.

Fixed an issue in Errand Quest “Burden of Command” where the Child would be missing after skipping the ‘Scan the Area’ objective, and then restarting from save during specific later objectives.

Fixed an issue in Errand Quest “Shining Example” where if the player destroys the Metal Flower Vines before the objective changes to “Destroy the Metal Flower’s Vines”, the objective won’t update altogether, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue in Errand Quest “Opening the Arena” where Kalla did not spawn inside the Maw of the Arena after the player gathered the necessary machine parts.

World Activities

Fixed an issue in Cauldron IOTA where the player could get permanently stuck if they fall down during the final climb to the Tallneck’s head.

Fixed an issue in Cauldron IOTA where the Manufacturing Arm holding the Tallneck’s Head would be in a jammed state, blocking mission progression.

Fixed an issue in Cauldron KAPPA where the “Kill the Tideripper” objective could not be completed after killing the Tideripper very quickly. Another Tideripper that needed disciplining! We definitely know who our naughtiest machines are.

Fixed an issue in Relic Ruins: The Stillsands where a pullable crate could get stuck in the ceiling.

Fixed an issue in The Arena where quitting during a fixed Challenge could result in the player losing their loadout, and it being replaced with the loadout from the Arena Challenge.

Added a new cinematic camera in The Arena when ending a challenge, stopping the camera from pointing at a wall.

Brightened the nighttime lighting around Black Box: Jagged Deep.

Fixed an issue in Melee Pit: Thornmarsh where the Melee Pit Master would become invisible after restarting from save or Fast traveling away at a specific moment.

Machines

Fixed an issue where the Notebook loot entry about the Shellsnapper’s ‘Refining Core’ includes Volatile Sludge, despite it having 0% drop chance.

The sturdier mid and large machines will escalate to combat when 35% of their health is lost in one shot.

Humans

Fixed an issue where Quest Companions would become unresponsive after being hit in combat.

Weapons/Armor/Skills

Fixed an issue where players were unable to use melee attacks after getting hit by Shock/Heavy attacks.

Fixed an issue where the Dodge Roll may fail to activate if triggered immediately after firing.

Fixed an issue where setting the ‘Weapon Wheel Slowdown’ setting to Slowest will result in noticeable outfit and hair popping when accessing the Weapon Wheel in game.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue introduced in the previous patch, where the player could not place a waypoint marker within 500 meters of the player.

Fixed an issue where the Exclamation Point that is visible when a new item is acquired no longer appears

Fixed an issue in the Stitcher merchant screen, where the compare menu would always compare to the base level statistics of the currently equipped outfit, even when it is upgraded.

Added an indicator to show when a Weave is already equipped when changing Weaves.

Updated the Crafting section below the Weapon Wheel with new UI elements to show resource names.

Updated the Skill Points icon to be more noticeable when the player has unspent skill points.

Fixed more Metal Flowers and Firegleam icons remaining on the map.

Fixed an issue where after navigating to the bottom of a longer quest’s Objective Log, details of other quests are missing.

Fixed an issue where restarting from save after looting Greenshine will result in the Jobs system directing the player to the previously looted site. (NOTE: This will not retroactively fix Jobs for previously looted sites that are already active. For these players, once the player reaches the indicated area, the system will update and the player will be redirected to the correct site).

Performance and Stability

Multiple crash fixes.

Multiple streaming fixes in game and in cinematics.

Other

Fixed an issue where Aloy may severely bounce for up to 10 seconds while looting an item. The celebratory loot raves are over, but they live on in memory.

Fixed an issue where the landing platform in Raintrace Rise could not be used.

Multiple fixes to Datapoints not unlocking correctly.

Multiple fixes to controller remapping.

Multiple fixes to Aloy’s animations.

Multiple fixes to Aloy or important characters/machines falling out of the world.

Multiple audio fixes and improvements.

Multiple lighting fixes and improvements.

Multiple fixes and improvements to body and facial animations in cinematics.

Multiple fixes and improvements to NPC animations and to NPC props in settlements.

Multiple localization and subtitles fixes and improvements.

Multiple other bug fixes.

