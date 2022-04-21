Thor: Love and Thunder Link Easter Egg To Spider-Man

The long-awaited Thor: Love and Thunder trailer just dropped earlier this week, and already the internet has blown up with fans connecting Easter eggs, wondering if this will be Thor’s last movie, and also many fans being hyped about Jane being the new God of Thunder.

A Reddit user, u/l l l-illiam posted a frame from a scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home showing one of the news broadcasts with a time-like ticker running along the bottom of the screen that read: “political turmoil continues in New Asgard.” With that they showed an image from the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser trailer, showing a meeting attended by representatives from various countries.

The clip can be found at 1:00 in the Thor 4 trailer which is above. The scene has left fans wondering if this one quick second image could tie in with the Spider-Man Easter egg. It has also raised some questions about the nature of New Asgard’s potential political turmoil, with one Redditor pointing out that a “Renewable Energy Conference” sign is in the room.

The speculation is even further fuelled by the fact that the news crawler cuts off before completing its headline, stopping short of revealing any context for the situation. However, some people have asserted that the letter “Z,” which is present just before the cut-off point, could possibly refer to Russell Crowe’s Thor: Love and THunder character Zeus

The Thor 4 trailer gives us a slight glimpse of Crowe in action, as he appears to grab a lightning bolt before taking in the applause of a large arena that could end up being Olympus, the city of the Greek gods. Whether or not Zeus and Thor are actually literal “gods” in the MCU is up for debate, thanks to new revelations in the Disney+ series, Moon Knight.

It’s a sure thing that there will be tons more rumors before the release of Thor: Love and Thunder in June happen, we’ll be sure to keep you up to date.

