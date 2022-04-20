Uncharted Series Not Over Yet, According to Naughty Dog

Some happy news has emerged today for those hoping for new adventures in the Uncharted universe. Christina-Marie Drake McBrearty, a new recruiter for Naughty Dog, took to LinkedIn to address her role at the company and what she hopes to accomplish going forward. Apparently, bringing the Uncharted series into the future is one of those goals.

The recruiter states that she is now “scouting for talent at every level,” and is not only bringing in new creators to work on new titles but also “for the legacy of Uncharted.” McBrearty notes that Uncharted is “very personal and specific” to her and her family.

“Being related to Sir Francis Drake, the Uncharted franchise feels very personal and I’m so honored to be working with those who brought aspects of our family story to life,” she writes.

While Naughty Dog has previously told fans to “never say never” to a potential Uncharted 5, the company has also steered away from the series in recent years, focusing instead on a number of projects related to The Last of Us. Given the success of the recent Uncharted film, this may be the perfect time to revive the series for a new generation of fans.

The first game in the series, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, was released in 2007, with Uncharted: Among Thieves and Uncharted: Drake’s Deception following in 2009 and 2011. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End came in 2016 along with a standalone expansion Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in 2017. Several spin-offs have also followed, and each game in the core series has been remastered.

Most recently, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a remastered version of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, was released for PlayStation 5 on January 28, 2022. According to a March leak, the game will be making its way to PC via Steam on July 15, 2022. The recent Uncharted film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg has made almost $400 million globally.

