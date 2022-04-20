Minecraft Dungeons: Luminous Night Is Now Live

The second seasonal adventure for Minecraft Dungeons has launched today. Players can now start exploring the new event, named Luminous Night on consoles and PC. With the new chapter comes a new theme, and players will see the darkness of night descend upon the game, with strange new symbols featuring over the murals of the Tower. The new update adds several new features and bug fixes to the game, including a new seasonal adventure rewards track for players to progress through.

The new seasonal adventure has been released alongside today a new launch trailer, which you can check out in full right here to get a feel for the new nightlife-themed experience of Luminous Night.

In the trailer, some of the update’s new ‘luminescent features’ are made much clearer, as well as some of the night-based combat that players can throw themselves into. According to an update shared on the Minecraft Dungeons website, players can look forward to a range of new rewards, challenges, experiences and cosmetic content in this new Minecraft Dungeons adventure.

The update also brings with it 10 brand new achievements for players to unlock, as well as a storage chest that allows players to store an additional 300 items per character.

Luminous Night is a free update for all players of Minecraft Dungeons, although there is a second reward track (the Luminous Night Adventure Pass) that’s available to purchase if players wish to. This pass includes additional bioluminescent reward items that are unlockable on a separate reward track to the free version.

Mojang has also used this update to implement several bug fixes. Some of the main improvements included in the patch notes include fixes to several crashes that could occur during gameplay, multiple fixes to missions, gear and specific mobs and a range of improvements to the overall UI. You can check out the full list over at the Minecraft Dungeons website.

Minecraft Dungeons is out now and is available on Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source