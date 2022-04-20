Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Collei as a Playable Character

The character has only appeared in the official manga series so far.

Genshin Impact players are notoriously impatient, and their desperation has led to another leak. Each update to the hugely popular free-to-play RPG seems to add a new character, with players eager to engage with those dreaded gacha mechanics to fill up their roster. Rumors have been swirling around a new region set to be added soon, and a certain character familiar to fans of the manga series seems to be coming with it. Collei, who hails from the region of Sumeru, may be appearing in Version 3.0.

For those unfamiliar, the official Genshin Impact manga series is available to read for free on the official HoYoVerse website. Collei, once a Fatui herself, has sworn vengeance against the Fatui Barnabas, and is one of the main characters in the series, appearing alongside familiar faces like Amber and Kaeya.

This leak comes from SaveYourPrimos on Twitter and suggests that Collei will be coming sooner rather than later. At the end of Chapter 16 of the manga, the character leaves Mondstadt to travel to Sumeru, which also hints that the new region is just around the corner. Version 3.0 is expected to arrive sometime in August 2022.

1) The red ornament on Cyno's waist may or may not be a Vision.



2) Nothing indicates Collei has or will receive a Vision. The data associated an "Elemental Burst Gadget" with her.



Other playable characters w/o Visions include the Archons, the Traveler, and Dainsleif (assumed). pic.twitter.com/ns8y63GGXx — SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (ok now what) (@SaveYourPrimos) April 18, 2022

According to the leak, Collei may not have a Vision, and may be able to control the elements without one. This is tied to her backstory, in which she was given to the Fatui in order to save her life after being born sickly. Collei was later turned into an Archon Residue experiment, resulting in her being given unnatural powers.

The Dendro Archon of Sumeru, Kusanali, will also be arriving sometime this year, though they are expected in Version 3.1.

On March 29, Genshin Impact introduced the Version 2.6 update which added the 5-star character Kamisato Ayato to the lineup. The first banner also added Venti back into the pool.

Genshin Impact is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. Across all platforms, Genshin Impact is estimated to have grossed $3.7 billion in its first year, the highest ever first-year launch revenue for a video game.

Source