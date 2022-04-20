The Batman Stars Talk “Bat and the Cat” Relationship

The relationship between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle is one of the most complicated and beloved comic book relationships out there. And many series both TV and movie have tried to capture it in their own way. The Batman was the latest to do it, and arguably does one of the best jobs of bringing “The Bat and the Cat” together in a way that is fun and believable.

And for both Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson, they were happy to describe why their characters were drawn to one another in the film and why the relationship works the way it does:

“Cat and-mouse is a great way to describe it, I think there’s a love-hate thing, and I think the line between love and hate is very thin,” said Kravitz. “There’s a really deep soul connection, even though they see things differently and they come from very different backgrounds. | think that they are actually fighting for the same thing and they’re both people who really believe in justice. Their idea of what justice is might be a little bit different, but they’re both people who really fight for what they believe in, they aren’t afraid to fight, they aren’t afraid to die for what they believe in. I also think they’re people who have often felt alone, which is how they were able to become the people they are now, and acquire the skills that they have. So I think they meet each other and finally meet someone who can match them. It’s scary and exciting and sexy, all at the same time.”

Pattinson himself noted that Bruce’s view of Gotham was black and white, but Selina Kyle helps change that:

“Here he’s like, ‘There are criminals and there are victims of criminals’ I think Catwoman is the first person where he really struggles to think, ‘Well, you are on the bad side, but I like you,'” Pattinson revealed.” “It’s the beginning of a crack in his pretty rigid worldview. He can’t put his finger on how he feels about her, and it kind of drives him a little bit crazy.”

At the end of The Batman, Selina leaves Gotham while Bruce stays behind to try and save it after Riddler’s attack. Should a sequel come to pass…many would want the Bat-Cat relationship to continue.

Source: ComicBook.com