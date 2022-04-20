Oscar Isaac Confesses The Early Challenge Of Being Moon Knight

A rather common misconception in the world of acting is that it’s “easy to do”. Meaning that acting as a whole is easy to do because you’re just “reading lines”, but it’s much more than that. And that goes double for when you’re a character that isn’t exactly typical or straightforward. Like a superhero character for instance. They are often very layered characters, and then in the case of Moon Knight, they’re a character who is multiple people all at once.

And if you think that’s hard to play…it is. Oscar Isaac opened up about that initial challenge of playing all of those personalities and he admits that he wasn’t comfortable in doing that at first:

“It was definitely challenging at first because I wasn’t so comfortable switching between the two,” Isaac said. “So I would ask if we could just shoot all of Steven’s stuff first and then all of Marc’s, and then slowly, as I got more comfortable and I really got a handle on both characters, it became easier to switch in-between the two, even in the same moment.”

This also got amplified when he had to do the “mirror” scenes where he was literally acting as both characters, which each talking to the other.

“That was a challenge, but also just the technical part of figuring out how to act with myself and how to figure all that out in-camera,” Isaac said. “That took a lot of figuring it all out.”

But eventually, he did make it work, to the extent that the team has praised him heavily for his portrayals and talents in pulling it off. And fans really love how he’s being Moon Knight as a whole and are very curious as to how the series will end when the time comes.

Source: Astro Gempak