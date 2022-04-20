Apex Legends Season 13 Bringing Changes to Storm Point

This season of Apex Legends will come to an end on May 10, and Respawn Entertainment is wasting no time posting teasers pointing at what’s to come. Season 13 may finally bring some massive changes to the Storm Point map–currently, the only map in the game to have not been tampered with by the dev team. While no concrete plans have been unveiled, some new footage is promising something huge.

Players may notice that the leviathans have disappeared. Instead, the beasts have wasted away into two huge skeletons. When loading into a match in Storm Point, an odd rumbling sound plays, while the screen shakes and focuses on one of the skeletal giants. Though only speculation, it looks like Season 13 will have players fighting against some kind of terrible sea monster.

Earlier this month, the official Apex Legends Twitter page posted a few teasers that lend credence to this theory–this one specifically.

Recently, trusted dataminer Shrugtal found that the game would be adding support for both smart lootbins and Spectres, the latter of which is a shoutout to the world of Titanfall. These MRVN robots were made for combat and appeared as both friendly and not-so-friendly NPCs in Titanfall and Titanfall 2. It looks like map changes aren’t the only updates coming in a few weeks.

An incredible amount of upcoming content was leaked in March, including new maps, nine new characters, and plenty of new weapons.

Earlier this month, the game brought back the popular Control game mode for a limited time. Given its continued popularity, it wouldn’t be strange to see it again during Season 13.

Apex Legends is available to download on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game supports cross-play and is currently being rolled out on both Android and iOS devices around the world during 2022. Upon its release in 2019, the game surpassed 25 million players in its first week. By April 2021, Apex Legends had approximately 100 million players.

