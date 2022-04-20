Loot River Gets A Release Date & A New Trailer

Game developers Straka.Studio has revealed a release date for the action roguelike game Loot River, as well as unveiled a new trailer. According to the developers, this game is”Set in a series of procedurally generated labyrinths” and is a “dungeon crawling action roguelike that combines tense, real-time combat and dark fantasy settings with spatial block-shifting.” The game will release next month on Game Pass, Xbox, and PC. Watch the new trailer below!

https://youtu.be/WMXi4QG19aA

Played from a top-down perspective, Loot River has players defeat “bestial abominations” armed with the power of the Relic. Gamers can “shift the ground beneath them, sliding floating ruins together in a series of tile puzzles. As players venture through these endless catacombs, they’ll encounter beasts, lost travelers, and bosses. These cosmic grottos offer a wealth of new weapons and gear to discover, as well as unholy knowledge to unearth for permanent upgrades.” The new trailer depicts the game as a dark pixelated fantasy reminiscent of more classic titles.

Key Features

Slide ruins of an old dungeon to defeat your foes.

Forge your path through ancient abandoned fortress.

Meet horrifying beast from alternate realities, as well as other wandering nomads.

Wake up in a parallel universe after each death – navigate through thousands of unique, yet familiar dungeons.

Defeat enemies your way – unlock many different abilities, items, and weapons, each with unique look, animations, powers, and style.

Gain knowledge and experience, level up, and defeat powerful bosses.

Immerse yourself in a beautiful, hand-drawn, pixel art with fluid animations, real-time 3D shadows, and astonishing water simulation.

The action roguelike game Loot River will launch on May 3 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Game Pass and Steam. This is a great game for anyone into top-down games, or the action roguelike genre. Loot River is an isometric dark fantasy game that can’t be missed.

Source