Loot River Gets A Release Date & A New Trailer

Game developers Straka.Studio has revealed a release date for the action roguelike game Loot River, as well as unveiled a new trailer. According to the developers, this game is”Set in a series of procedurally generated labyrinths” and is a “dungeon crawling action roguelike that combines tense, real-time combat and dark fantasy settings with spatial block-shifting.” The game will release next month on Game Pass, Xbox, and PC. Watch the new trailer below!
Played from a top-down perspective, Loot River has players defeat “bestial abominations” armed with the power of the Relic. Gamers can “shift the ground beneath them, sliding floating ruins together in a series of tile puzzles. As players venture through these endless catacombs, they’ll encounter beasts, lost travelers, and bosses. These cosmic grottos offer a wealth of new weapons and gear to discover, as well as unholy knowledge to unearth for permanent upgrades.” The new trailer depicts the game as a dark pixelated fantasy reminiscent of more classic titles.
Key Features
- Slide ruins of an old dungeon to defeat your foes.
- Forge your path through ancient abandoned fortress.
- Meet horrifying beast from alternate realities, as well as other wandering nomads.
- Wake up in a parallel universe after each death – navigate through thousands of unique, yet familiar dungeons.
- Defeat enemies your way – unlock many different abilities, items, and weapons, each with unique look, animations, powers, and style.
- Gain knowledge and experience, level up, and defeat powerful bosses.
- Immerse yourself in a beautiful, hand-drawn, pixel art with fluid animations, real-time 3D shadows, and astonishing water simulation.
The action roguelike game Loot River will launch on May 3 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Game Pass and Steam. This is a great game for anyone into top-down games, or the action roguelike genre. Loot River is an isometric dark fantasy game that can’t be missed.