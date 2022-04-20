Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands DLC Arrives This Week

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is receiving its first paid DLC, Coiled Captors, this week. The new DLC is the first release as part of the season pass. Although the DLC will be available individually, there’s no word yet on how much Coiled Captors will be to purchase by itself. Coiled Captors will be available on all platforms from April 21. Check out the launch trailer for the DLC below.

Coiled Captors will include a replayable dungeon with a new boss called Chums. Chums is an old god who “has lost all sense of self and devolved into a rampaging beast after being trapped within a seawarg’s body for centuries.” Check out Gearbox’s summary of the new DLC below.

Eons ago, the Coiled naga got the biggest catch of all: an old god! They trapped the being within the sharp-toothed, leathery-skinned body of a mighty seawarg, caging it deep within an icy mountain. Only you have the power to free the humiliatingly named “Chums” from his fleshy prison—but doing so means wading through wintery wastelands, arid ruins, and flooding caverns full of enemies. You’re caught in the middle of a raging battle between slithering Coiled and angered denizens of the briny deep. The only way out is through. Gearbox Interactive

For those who purchase the tiny Tina’s Wonderlands DLC in the first week, a month-long event will be available. For the first three weeks after the release of the DLC Chums will be transformed into new forms. The first form is the one that players can defeat when the DLC is released. Each week there will be a new form that is more difficult than the last. The second form will be available from April 28, the third from May 5, and the final form from May 12. Players will need to have beaten each prior form in order to access the next one.

